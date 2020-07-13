3 West Michigan Animal Shelters Will Be on The Hallmark Channel

Three local animal shelters will be featured on the Hallmark Channel's show 'Tails of Joy' in September.

Here's what you can expect from the Hallmark Channel's Tails of Joy this season according to their press release,

'Tails of Joy' follows the journey of shelter animals as they are each given a fresh start. The newest installment begins in Opelousas, Louisiana, where St. Landry's Parish Animal Shelter takes in more than 5000 abandoned dogs and cats each year. Striving to give as many animals as possible a second chance, the story follows one massive transport team from Michigan, Florida, and California that comes together at St Landry’s to clear the shelter of almost 200 dogs.

The show will feature rescue teams from the SPCA of Southwest Michigan in Kalamazoo, The Muskegon Humane Society & Animal Rescue and Human Society West Michigan in Walker.

A film crew from the Hallmark Channel was in Kalamazoo last Thursday to film Katie Timber and The SPCA of Southwest Michigan staff.

Before the pandemic hit the Hallmark Channel filmed with the Muskegon Humane Society as seen below.

