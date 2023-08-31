4 Perfect Gifts For Lions Fans To Kickoff 2023 Season

The 2023 NFL season kicks off with the properly hyped Detroit Lions taking on the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in primetime on September 7.

That's a sentence that still takes some getting used to. But there are plenty of actual reasons to be excited about the Lions in 2023. Sure the experts tell you the NFL should watch out for Dan Campbell's kneecap-biting roster, but there's some validity to the anticipation.

The team is the betting favorite to win the NFC North, something the franchise has never done. The last time the Lions won a division championship was nearly 30 years ago. Campbell is the betting favorite to win NFL Coach of the Year. First-round picks Jahmyr Gibbs and Jack Campbell are both on the short list of favorites to win NFL Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year respectively.

How did we get here? Is it really "our" year in Detroit?

I know, some fans are a bit too pessimistic about the team from the Motor City. But surely you know someone who is totally bought in. They believe the Lions will win more than 10 games in the regular season, take the division crown and possibly even win a playoff game.

Maybe instead you know this guy who is extremely confident the Lombardi Trophy is coming to Detroit.

If you know someone with that level of passion, then you know how important it is to catch them before the season unfolds and their dreams come crashing back to reality. Why not find the perfect gift for this historic season, no matter how it unfolds?

First up is the recently released Aidan Hutchinson bobblehead Funko Pop! figure, which you can buy here at Fanatics.

This is an excellent collector's item to position on the office desk to remind you or your Lions fan that the season is coming and the Lions are bringing the D. Aidan Hutchinson leads the pass rush in 2023 for his sophomore season in the NFL. Even if the Lions fail to meet expectations as a team, there's little stopping this former Wolverine from terrorizing opposing quarterbacks.

Then there's the doormat touting this year's most honest proclamation: "This Is Our Year." This can be purchased at Etsy by following this link.

SincerelyTheSingers via Etsy SincerelyTheSingers

We'll overlook the irony of walking all over this idea every day that you have so much faith poured into this Fall.

Okay, let's say the season has gone as well as it possibly could. The Lions are champion of something - the NFC North, the NFC, heck, the NFL. It's time to style and profile. It's been a lifetime since the Lions won anything. Drop some serious cash in celebration with the brand-new WWE Detroit Lions Championship, available at this link on WWEShop.

It's the most expensive item on this list, but it might be worth it if this is the season to remember Lions fans are hoping for.

But we didn't save the best for last. Because this last one is if the Lions do, well, Lions things.

Yep, if the Lions fail to meet these lofty expectations, it's right back to the drawing board... again. And this T-shirt, available here on Etsy, will keep your Lions fans' expectations in check when the Lions are inevitably hyped again for the 2024 season.

