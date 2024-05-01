Michigan’s Favorite Pop-Tart is a Classic

Is it just me, or are Pop-Tarts really popular right now? Maybe it's because Jerry Seinfeld is making a movie about them. Or because the Pop-Tarts Bowl mascot is edible.

Don't get me wrong, I am not complaining. I have Pop-Tarts for breakfast almost every day during the workweek - which puts me in the top 2% of Pop-Tarts enjoyers, apparently.

But everyone has their favorites.

Since Pop-Tarts were created in Battle Creek by Kellogg's, it's only fair that Michigan should have the final say over which Pop-Tarts flavor is the best, right?

Now, I tend to get some funny looks around the office for my Pop-Tarts flavor choices. I'm a sucker for any of the chocolate flavors: S'Mores, Cookies & Creme, Chocolate Fudge, and even Hot Fudge Sundae (freeze these, I'm tellin' ya). But if I really had to pick a favorite, especially to throw in the toaster as intended, it's Frosted Blueberry all day.

But the rest of the state does not agree, according to one report.

Michigan's Favorite Pop-Tarts Flavor Is...

A survey conducted by Casino Reviews, via the website Cheapism, determined the most popular flavors for each state, and the results are fairly in line with what you may expect.

Thirteen states enjoy Frosted Strawberry the most, including the state of Michigan. No surprise there, Frosted Strawberry Pop-Tarts are a classic staple of the breakfast shelf in the pantry.

Somewhat surprisingly, while Michigan should have the final say as the origin point of the popular breakfast food, the survey results estimate that only 39% of Michiganders eat Pop-Tarts on at least a weekly basis, which is third in the country.

New Mexico and Tennessee are the states that reportedly enjoy Pop-Tarts more. The survey reports that 46% of Tennesseeans eat Pop-Tarts weekly and they agree Frosted Strawberry is the best flavor. Meanwhile, 52% of New Mexicans eat Pop-Tarts weekly, but they like S'Mores the best, which ranked as the No. 2 most-popular flavor in the nation.

Click here to see the full breakdown of the Pop-Tarts survey.

