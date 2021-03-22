Albion College is Latest MI College Returning To Normal This Fall

After just over a year of virtual learning, higher education institutions are starting to step-up and decide their fall semester will be closer to normal, pre-pandemic times.

Albion College in Albion, MI announced on Monday that the Fall 2021 semester will return to in-person learning and their academic calendar will return to normal for the school, according to WOODTV.

The school said in a statement that they believe they’re set to go back to as close to normal as possible because throughout the pandemic they positivity numbers amongst staff and students at the college stayed relatively low

From WOODTV,

“With extraordinary cooperation, collaboration and effort from our students, faculty and staff alike, our campus has maintained an incredibly low COVID-19 positivity rate throughout the pandemic. We’ve taken action as a community to mitigate the spread and the Spring 2021 semester has been our best yet in terms of risk management,” Albion College President Mathew Johnson said in a statement. “Our top priority when making decisions that affect our broader campus community is the health and safety of those impacted. We are eager to make strides this fall toward a fully in-person campus experience, with a continued focus on proactive safety measures. This includes a return to our regular academic schedule and increased opportunities for on-campus gathering and student activities.”

WOODTV says the school will also continue their “robust testing program” and other protocols that have been in place during the COVID-19 pandemic will remain in place as well. The school also says they’ll continue to follow direction from the proper health and government channels as well.

I’m liking that more people are feeling optimistic about us returning more to normal this fall, I only hope that people will continue to get one of the three approved vaccines here in the U.S. so that we can stay on this wave of optimism. It’s still early.