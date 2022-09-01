5 West Michigan Boat Tours To Catch Before the Temperature Drops

5 West Michigan Boat Tours To Catch Before the Temperature Drops

Via/ Youtube, Via/ Canva

I've been screaming about Fall being on the way for at least two weeks.

But, I understand that not everyone is as thrilled about the summer months ending. With that in mind, if you want to get out on the water and have a bit of fun before the cooler weather sets in, a river/lake cruise is never a bad option.

Unless, you know, you get seasick.

If not, here are at least 5 spots in West Michigan offering short lake and river tours:

1. The Flying Dutchman Adventure Co. - Saugatuck/Douglas

The Flying Dutchman Adventure Co, or TFD for short, is a Douglas area charter company owned by a father/son duo. They offer a number of different kinds of boat tours including a sunset cruise, public cruises, private charters, and Wine Wednesday cruises. Their books are open on select days through the first half of October. Adult tickets cost $40 while children's tickets cost $35. Find all booking information here.

2. Star of Saugatuck 

Offering both day and evening cruises, Star of Saugatuck runs daily cruises, yes. But, their themed cruises look like a lot of fun. Wine on the Water, for example, offers the passenger five, 3oz samples of the featured wines, snacks, and a full-service bar. That one, of course, is only open to those that are 21 and older. Daily cruises run a few times throughout the day. Find the times and booking information for all cruises here.

Get our free mobile app

3. The Holland Princess

The Holland Princess is a 65' Victorian-style paddle-wheel river boat, according to their website. They offer both public and private cruises, lunch and dinner cruises, and sunset cruises too. The cruises are family-friendly and the boat even has a karaoke system on board. Prices vary depending on what kind of cruise you're booking. Find their schedule and booking information here.

4. The Grand Lady - Jenison 

Located at the Steamboat Park Campground, The Grand Lady tours the Grand River. They offer Live Music Cruises, which sound like a blast, sightseeing cruises, and private charters too. Prices start at $16 and vary depending on your selected type of cruise. Find all information and their upcoming schedule here.

5. Southwest Michigan Cycleboat - St. Joseph

Definitely more of a "party" feel, Southwest Michigan Cycleboat does have a motor but, relies on the passenger to pedal the boat along the Saint Joseph River. Whether you're booking a single seat or reserving the entire boat for a special event, the tours last for about 2 hours. Prices range from $43 to over $400. Find all of their information here.

Now, if you prefer a more private setting but you would like to be in charge, there are a few boat rental options in the southwest Michigan area, too. Check them out below:

There are even boats you can use as an Airbnb. Well, at least one:

House Boat Airbnb in Michigan

House Boat Airbnb in Michigan

Love Interesting Homes? This Boat House Has Been in Michigan Since 1936

Certainly one of the most unique Michigan homes found on Zillow, this boat-shaped house has a long history in the state

 

 

Filed Under: boat tours, Douglas, grand rapids, holland, Jenison, river cruises, Saugatuck, st joseph
Categories: Articles, Lists
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From WBCKFM