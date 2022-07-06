6 SW Michigan Candy Shops to Satisfy That Sweet Tooth

Whether you're stress eating or just have a craving...sometimes you just need something sweet!

Sure, you can go to the grocery store to find your favorite mass-produced candy. Or, you can check out your local candy store that often, in my opinion, offers candy that's just better. There are usually more options, candies tend to be homemade, and you're supporting the community. It's a win-win-win.

The SW Michigan area is home to many local candy shops. Here are at least 6:

1. Rocket Fizz - Kalamazoo

Rocket Fizz is much more than just a candy store. In fact, on their website, they describe themselves as,

wacky, sugary, soda-y, dad joke loaded emporium of all things sweet & weird.

Indeed, once you step inside you'll notice a plethora of unique candy, sodas, toys, and wall art all of which give a kind of retro feel. They're a staple of downtown Kalamazoo with locations in Ann Arbor and Traverse City too. See their inventory on their website and follow their Facebook page to stay up to date on specials.

2. Confections with Convictions - Kalamazoo

Confections with Convictions opened in the Kalamazoo area in 2010. Founder, Dale Anderson, started the business as a way to help young people with criminal records that might otherwise encounter barriers with their employment, according to their website. Confections with Convictions also uses fair trade certified and organic chocolate in their products which includes items like truffles, barks, caramels, and vegan items too. See their full menu on their website or Facebook page.

3. Sweet Haven - South Haven, St. Joseph

Sweet Haven, in South Haven, features both new and retro candy, Jelly Belly jelly beans, fudge, and salt water taffy. They've been so successful in South Haven that they decided to open a new location in St. Joe that just opened on July 1st. Read more below:

You can see their full menu on their website and follow their Facebook page for any updates to products and specials.

4. Simply Sensational Berries - Battle Creek

Simply Sensational Berries in Battle Creek offers actual food along with their sweet treats. You won't find much sour candy at this store but, if you love things smothered in chocolate, they have you covered (no pun intended). From strawberries to pineapple to bananas...it's all chocolate covered. They also offer baked goods like cupcakes and cake pops. See their full menu on their website or Facebook page.

5. Mattawan Candy Company - Mattawan

Whatever your craving, if you're in the Mattawan area, you'll probably be able to find it at Mattawan Candy Company. They offer classic candy bars like 100 Grand along with a large variety of gummy candy, jelly beans, chocolate candy, and sugar-free candy too. You can order online for at home delivery or stop by their store on City Centre Circle. Find their hours and full menu on their website and don't miss the specials they do for local grads and more on their Facebook page.

6. Veni's Sweet Shop - Niles

According to their website, Veni's Sweet Shop's formulas, techniques, and candy-making traditions have been passed down for over 100 years. They focus on small-batch chocolate which they then use for their turtles, truffles, barks, and molded chocolates. They also sell salt water taffy, rock candy, and other hard candies. See their full menu on their website or Facebook page.

Suddenly, my craving for dark chocolate turtles has become overwhelming.

