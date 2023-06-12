Most Expensive Houses For Sale in Each SW Michigan County

I recently wrote about the famed mushroom house, "The Thatch House" in Charlevoix, Michigan, that went up for sale. You can read more about it and check out the photos of the unique home with the button below.

But with over a $5 million price tag and being such a luxurious home in northern Michigan, it had me wondering, what are the most expensive homes in Southwest Michigan? More specifically, what are the most expensive homes in each county of Southwest Michigan?

So I did the natural thing and fired up the Zillow machine and ranked each county by the most expensive house on the market.

Of course, this is Michigan, where you're never more than 15 minutes from a lake. Moreso, it's Southwest Michigan, which means Lake Michigan is going to play a huge role in these rankings. Needless to say, nearly all of these houses are waterfront

Each house eclipses the $1 million mark too. So this is a safe space for dream-home daydreamers just as much as those with the means to own the most expensive home in a county, if not the entire region altogether.

That said, I confined the list to single-family houses only. There are more expensive properties in a few of these counties, but they are either just plots of land or farmhouses that are sold for hunting trips. Some of these homes are multifunctional, but they all are easily suitable for a single-family like any other house. Everyone should play on a fair board when we're talking about multi-million dollar properties, after all.

Each title in the gallery will link to the Zillow listing if you're curious to see these homes in their full beauty.

Can't afford these houses but still want to take in a gorgeous waterfront view? Maybe one of Michigan's best waterfront restaurants will be a bit kinder to your wallet, at least in the long term.