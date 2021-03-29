As a cat owner, I've never questioned whether or not it would be legal to take my pet wherever I go. Owning a cat or a dog, even a bird, is not viewed as odd or unusual so, why would I question it?

However, this morning that thought led me down a rabbit hole to discover what weird or unusual pets are legal to own in the state of Michigan. Here's what I found.

Keep in mind, laws change constantly. If you're considering acquiring any of these pets please double check with your local laws, state laws, and make sure you're properly prepared to care for these unique animals.

You can find the full list of animals that require permits for ownership in Michigan here.

9 Animals That Are, Surprisingly, Legal to Own in Michigan