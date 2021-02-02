Pet-Friendly Vacation Spots In Michigan

You know who makes a great travel buddy? Our favorite four legged friends.

Maybe your pet is experiencing separation anxiety after the year we had. It's not abnormal after we've all been forced to spend more time together. If they seem stressed out because of it, why not take a vacation together?

Plus, trying to find someone to watch your pets when you go on vacation can be a pain in the butt. Kill two birds with one stone and take them with you.

There's tons of great places to visit that are pet-friendly in Michigan. You can visit some national parks, hangout on the beach or even kayak with your furry BFF. If you're looking for a weekend getaway, check out these pet-friendly hotels.

If you and your dog or your adventurous water loving cat need a beach day, there are tons of pet-friendly beaches in the mitten.

Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore

Twin Lakes State Park

Porcupine Mountains

Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore

Marquette South Beach

Mackinac Island

Grand Haven City Beach

Port Crescent State Park

Belle Isle Dog Beach

Warren Dunes State Park

For a full list of Michigan State Parks that have pet-friendly beaches click here.

Are you interested in hitting the water with your pet? Visit Woods & Waters or Third Coast Surf Shop! They have kayaks or stand up paddle boats to rent, so you can hangout on the water all day. Or maybe you want to kick back with your best friend while sipping on some wine or an ice cold brew.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app