It's not easy to think about some animals in the world that could possibly disappear forever whether you are an animal lover or not.

From what I have read and remember over the years, people are the greatest threat to the survival of endangered species because of poaching, Nature destruction, and the effects of climate change.

According to onekindplanet.com some of the animals that are in danger of leaving this earth are Rhinos, Sea Turtles, some Whales, Leopards, and more. Sad to think about that really.

Here Is The DNR Plan

News from the DNR in Michigan and according to detroit.cbslocal.com says its planning to update the state’s wolf management plan and would like opinions from the public this month.

So the state’s old plan from 2008 to 2015 needs to be updated and bring new ways to implement wolf management. Here are the 4 goals;

Maintain a viable wolf population.

Facilitate wolf-related benefits.

Minimize wolf-related conflicts.

Conduct science-based and socially acceptable management of wolves.

Officials say the 2022 plan will include recent scientific literature and new information on wolves in Michigan. As we work to update the 2015 wolf management plan, it’s important that we gather feedback from the public about how we can improve the plan to protect the long-term health of wolves while also meeting the needs of local communities,” Cody Norton, DNR large carnivore specialist, said in a statement.

Gray Wolves are indeed beautiful animals and are canines. Nwf,org describes them with long bushy tails that are often black-tipped, their warm coat color is usually a mix of gray and brown with buffy facial markings.

Officials say the state’s gray wolf population was almost eliminated in the mid-1970s due to persecution and active predator control programs. The population today is close to 700 in the Upper Peninsula.

Click here to take the online survey.

