Michigan prides itself on some of the amazing outdoor adventures it offers during it's summer months.

Man floating down a canal in a blow up tube kitzcorner loading...

If you're looking to see some of the most pure of Michigan, you'll have to hit some of our incredible waterways to really get deep into the heart of nature for a reset. If you're looking to stay away from the busy lakes, kayaking and tubing are great cost effective ways to enjoy the outdoors.

Kayaks and a canoe by the Indian lake in upstate NY (USA) rmbarricarte loading...

If you don't already own the equipment, it can be expensive to get into kayaking and/or tubing. But, don't fret- thankfully there are lots of places throughout West Michigan that will offer you rental equipment and in some cases, guidance, so that you too can get the most pure view of West Michigan.

Macatawa Boat House

2136 Ottawa Beach Rd, Holland, MI 49424

Courtesy of Macatawa Boat House Courtesy of Macatawa Boat House loading...

Located at the entrance of Holland State Park, right next to Lake Macatawa, they offer rentals of all types. You can get yourself out on the water on a standing paddle board, kayak, or canoe starting at just $15 per half hour.

Check out their website to learn more about rates and availability.

Pinky's Tubes

8118 Mason Dr, Newaygo, MI 49337

Pinky's Tubes on Facebook Pinky's Tubes on Facebook loading...

If a lazy cruise down the river is what you're looking for, look no further than Pinky's Tubes in Newaygo. Your $20 single tube rental covers your transportation to the start site of the float, and you can get a cooler tube for an additional $10 to bring along a ton of "pop" to keep you hydrated.

You can book your trip today via their website.

Lakeshore Kayak Rental

15348 Cleveland St, Spring Lake, MI

Courtesy of Lakeshore Kayak Rental Courtesy of Lakeshore Kayak Rental loading...

If you're looking for a smaller place to start off with your kayaking, Lakeshore offers an area that caters to kayakers of all skill sets. They also offer the option to rent their equipment and have it brought to your own pond, lake, or creek.

If you'd like to visit them or book a rental, you can visit their website.

Gun Lake Boat Rentals

2422 Patterson Rd, Shelbyville, MI

Courtesy of Gun Lake Boat / Kayak Rental Courtesy of Gun Lake Boat / Kayak Rental loading...

They offer canoes, kayaks and paddleboards for rental along gun lake, which is fairly close to Grand Rapids if you're not looking to travel far. They offer rentals for an hour, four hours, or even up to a week if you're looking to take a long adventure. But, make sure you visit their website and book ahead.



U-Rent-Em Canoe Livery

805 W Apple St, Hastings, MI

Courtesy of U-Rent-Em Canoe Courtesy of U-Rent-Em Canoe loading...

Located on the scenic Thornapple River in downtown Hastings, U-Rent-Em Canoe Livery is West Michigan’s oldest and largest canoe, kayak and tube rental. Open since 1966, you can be assured they're perfected the art of floating your troubles away.

Plan you trip out on the river today on their website.

Be safe and responsible if you choose to take to one of Michigan's many amazing waterways. And of course, trust the experts if it's your first time out. (oh, and don't forget the sunscreen either.)