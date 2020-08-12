Rentals Available for State Parks

Are you new to outdoor adventures and activities in our beautiful state of Michigan?

Perhaps you want to try camping or some other outdoor activities like kayaking, paddleboarding, or biking. Buying equipment for those things can be expensive, especially if you are just getting starting and giving things a try to see if you enjoy them.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources and many of its business partners offer equipment rentals and access to some unique outdoor activities in many of Michigan's state parks, recreation areas, trails, and waterways.

For campers this is a great program. You can rent premium outdoor gear and get it delivered right to your door. Plus, 10% of your rentals goes back to support Michigan state parks.

There are many small businesses that work with the DNR to offer RV rentals.

Nearly all state parks and recreation areas have overnight lodging options. Choose between cabins, lodges, safari-style tents, pop-up campers, cottages, yurts, and even teepees.

They also offer activities like horseback riding at some riding stables in southeastern Michigan state parks. Some state parks offer up bike rentals to explore the park and trails. You can also explore our state's waterways by renting canoes, kayaks, and paddleboards.

Another cool thing to check out are the Floating Water Parks offered in our state. There are four floating parks. One is in the Brighton Recreation Area. There is another one at the Holly Recreation Area and the Bald Mountain Recreation Area. Unfortunately, the Water Warrior Island at Van Riper State Park is closed for the 2020 season.

Find out more about rentals in our state parks on the Michigan DNR website.