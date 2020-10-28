It sounds like Californians are going to an awesome Thanksgiving this year. I would not be surprised if Michigan’s Governor Whitmer issues an edict through the Department of Health and Human Services imposing the same sanctions on the citizens of Michigan this Thanksgiving season.

Former NBC and Fox News personality Megyn Kelly tweeted out the following the other day:

You read that correctly. The Governor Of California issued guidance which in part stated:

Mandatory Requirements for All Gatherings All persons planning to host or participate in a private gathering, as defined above, must comply with the following requirements. Local health jurisdictions may be more restrictive than this guidance. Refer to your local guidance for what is allowed in your area. 1. Attendance Gatherings that include more than 3 households are prohibited. This includes everyone present, including hosts and guests. Remember, the smaller the number of people, the safer. 2. Gather Outdoors Gatherings that occur outdoors are significantly safer than indoor gatherings. All gatherings must be held outside. Attendees may go inside to use restrooms as long as the restrooms are frequently sanitized. Gatherings may occur in outdoor spaces that are covered by umbrellas, canopies, awnings, roofs, and other shade structures provided that at least three sides of the space (or 75%) are open to the outdoors. 3. Don't Attend Gatherings If You Feel Sick or You Are in a High-Risk Group People at higher risk of severe illness or death from COVID-19 (such as older adults and people with chronic medical conditions) are strongly urged not to attend any gatherings. 4. Practice Physical Distancing and Hand Hygiene at Gatherings For any gatherings permitted under this guidance, the space must be large enough so that everyone at a gathering can maintain at least a 6-foot physical distance from others (not including their own household) at all times. Seating must provide at least 6 feet of distance (in all directions—front-to-back and side-to-side) between different households. 5. Wear a Face Covering to Keep COVID-19 from Spreading When gathering, face coverings must be worn in accordance with the CDPH Guidance on the Use of Face Coverings (PDF), unless an exemption is applicable.

People at gatherings may remove their face coverings briefly to eat or drink as long as they stay at least 6 feet away from everyone outside their own household, and put their face covering back on as soon as they are done with the activity. 6. Keep it short Gatherings should be two hours or less. The longer the duration, the risk of transmission increases. 7. Rules for Singing, Chanting, and Shouting at Outdoor Gatherings

Singing, chanting, shouting, and physical exertion significantly increases the risk of COVID-19 transmission because these activities increase the release of respiratory droplets and fine aerosols into the air. Because of this, singing, chanting, and shouting are strongly discouraged, but if they occur, the following rules and recommendations apply....

How nice it is for them to allow people to go inside to use restrooms as long as the restrooms are frequently sanitized. I guess if the people who invite you over for Thanksgiving are not very clean you better bring a bucket over to go the bathroom.

These are the same people who would not allow people to visit their family members and friends on their death beds and their burials. When people they deemed important died they had huge funerals for them with no one observing social distancing rule. Apparently, this virus was not transmittable to people who attended funerals of the left and people they wanted to honor, despicable just despicable.

How much more will people take of this hypocrisy especially when the science does not support what they are inflicting on us American’s?

They are so focused on the Covid virus and completely ignoring the pandemic of the exploding rates of mental health and substance abuse. Did you know that 1 in 3 Americans are now reporting new or increased mental health symptoms and alcohol sales are up 250%?

All lives should matter to us all equally, not just those who the Democrats and the “news” media elite believe matters more than others.

