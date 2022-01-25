No, People in Michigan are Not Going Door-to-Door Handing Out Masks Laced with Chemicals

A disturbing post full of false information has apparently been making the rounds on social media in Michigan and across the United States.

Get our free mobile app

It says that people claiming to be from local governments are going around to homes to hand out COVID-19 masks to people. It also says those people require you to put the mask on to see if it fits but turns out to be laced with chemicals that make you pass out. Once you are unconscious, the people then rob you.

False information - Credit Kalamazoo County Sheriff's office Credit Kalamazoo County Sheriff's office loading...

Lt. Michelle Greenlee with the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says she was recently given a copy of a Nextdoor posting (see above) that has been circulating around several social media outlets locally, around the nation, and even other parts of the world.

KCSO has investigated this posting and has contacted police agencies around the nation. Not one case has been verified and no one has been able to find the source of the original posting. Right now, law enforcement believes this is to be untrue and that an unknown source is intentionally scaring the public. As always please contact local law enforcement with any suspicious occurrence or person. - Lt. Greenlee

She also says you can help by not sharing the post if you come across it, and in general, not to share what appear like police-related posts unless they come from an actual law enforcement agency.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's office says they, and law enforcement around the nation, take scare tactics and threats like these very seriously and will always investigate and warn the public on any known actual threats to their safety.

Thank you so much for bringing this to our attention and working with us to debunk false information that is intended to create fear within our community. Stay safe and remember we are in this together! - Lt. Greenlee