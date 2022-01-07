Battle Creek Public Schools going Virtual Due to COVID-19 Spread in Calhoun County

Beginning Monday, January 10, Battle Creek Public Schools will move to virtual learning again. School officials say it is due to the continued spread of COVID-19 in Calhoun County. FOX-17 reports that Friday is the last day of in-person classes temporarily and the plan is to have students return to the classrooms on Tuesday, January 18.

Get our free mobile app

A message was sent out to parents this week. Parents also are expected to get more information from the principals and teachers at Battle Creek Public Schools regarding upcoming schedules, access to technology, and other things related to the shift to virtual learning.

The district also is reporting that all athletic practices and games will remain as scheduled, but attendance at those events will now be limited to the parents or guardians of athletes only. No students will be allowed to attend sporting events at this time. They did not indicate whether or not this will continue after the January 18 target when students return to the classroom.

Other programs outside of normal school hours and extra-curricular activities will still happen virtually if it is feasible to do.

Here is a portion of the letter from Battle Creek Public Schools Superintendent Kimberly Carter:

In response to the continued community spread of COVID-19 in Calhoun County, we have made the difficult decision to move all grade levels to remote instruction starting on Monday, January 10. Our current plan is for students to return to in-person instruction on Tuesday, January 18, following MLK Day. We will continue to work closely with public health officials to ensure that it is safe to do so on that date and will keep you updated if that plan changes. Please stay tuned for more information from your school’s principal regarding schedules for remote schooling, technology access, and more. If you have any questions, please direct them to your student’s teacher. At BCPS, the health and safety of our students, families, and staff members are always our top priority. With rising COVID-19 case numbers as the Omicron variant spreads, we believe this is the only way we can protect the health and safety of our community while ensuring students can continue learning.