A Grand Rapids College Professor Goes On Trial For Manslaughter

Accused of killing his son, Professor Timothy Koets, faces the courts.

Timothy Koets, a professor at Grand Rapids Community College, whose severely autistic 16-year-old son drowned in an icy backyard pool in March will go to trial on an involuntary manslaughter charge.

The Detroit Free Press is reporting that authorities said the son, Samuel, had his arms bound when he was found face down in the above-ground pool behind the family's home in Georgetown Township. The Father, Timothy Koets had left him outside when he went to work, and Samuel's mother, Michelle Koets, was asleep inside after working a third shift as a registered nurse.

It has been reported that the parents restrained the boy's arms to prevent him from harming himself or others. Samuel was non-verbal and with a history of aggression and wandering off. His parents were advised to not leave the teenager alone, for his own protection.

The story continues to become more heart wrenching, as details come out. Timothy's daughters, ages 13 and 18, both testified about witnessing their brother standing in the pool in frigid temperatures.

In the past Child Protective Services have been involved with the family and Judge Judy Mulder said Timothy Koets should stand trial for the more serious charge he faced in connection with the March 28 death of Samuel Koets, which is second-degree child abuse.