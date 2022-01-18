Battle Creek Area Man Accused of Killing Female Significant Other

A murder investigation is underway in Calhoun County after a man reported to authorities that his female significant other had died.

At around 12:30 early Tuesday morning, Calhoun County Consolidated Dispatch Authority received a call from a 58-year-old man who said that the 62-year-old woman had been shot at a residence on N. Gardner Ave. in Bedford Township.

When investigators arrived at the scene, they made contact with the man and located the body of the deceased victim. A gun was also discovered at the residence.

As a result of initial investigations, the man has been arrested and is being held at the Calhoun County Jail. He faces charges of open murder along with weapons charges. He will be arraigned in court as early as Wednesday.

The name of the suspect as well as the female victim have both been withheld at this time. The Calhoun County Sheriff's office says there is no threat to the public.

Few other details related to this case have been released at this time. It remains active, and more details will be released at a later time.

We will provide updates when they become available.