A Prayer For Those Who Protect & Serve Sunday in Battle Creek

This Sunday, we’re all invited to gather on an old football field on Battle Creek’s east side. There won’t be any football, as the event serves a much greater purpose.

At 3 pm this 5th of July, Bishop Dr. Tino Smith, and several like-minded people will host a “Prayer For Those Who Protect & Serve”. They’ll gather on the field behind Kingdom Builders Worldwide (KBW), at the site of the former Southeastern Junior High School, at 50 Spencer Street.

Kingdom Builders Worldwide2-Google Street

Smith, a 1984 graduate of Battle Creek Central High School and a minister since 1990, returned to Battle Creek with his wife Nicole in 2017 after spending 30 years in Indiana.

“While appreciating the cultural climate of our country, and remembering that Breonna Taylor’s murderers have not yet been arrested, we acknowledge the systemic division between our community and law enforcement officers, “ said Bishop Smith. “I believe that faith can build bridges and move mountains. Faith can bring about awareness and change the hearts of all women and men. Therefore, I would like to offer a prayer on your behalf on Sunday, July 5, 2020. We’re better together.”

Bishop Dr. Tino Smith-KBW website

Bishop Smith says he is requesting the attendance of law enforcement officers including sheriff deputies and tribal police. Also invited are first responders, including firefighters and paramedics, and also military chaplains, the Calhoun County reserve unit and faith and community leaders. Masks are encouraged.

Bishop Smith will be a guest on WBCK's morning show with Tim Collins on Thursday July 3rd at 8:45 am, and will also be a guest on WBCK's "Live with Renk" after the 9 am news.

Kingdom Builders Event3