At the location of 9501 Conner in Detroit, the Conner (Cadillac) Stamping Company plant was built in 1920 as the Clayton & Lambert Manufacturing Company. In 1925 it was sold to the Hudson Motor Company. Hudson merged with Nash-Kelvinator in 1954 which soon became known worldwide as American Motors.

Cadillac bought the place in the mid-1950s and that's the name that it's carried since.

General Motors bought the plant in 1956 where they produced and shipped bumpers, fenders, and hoods - not just for Cadillacs, but also Buick and Oldsmobile. It closed in 1986.

In 1993 the factory was used as a machine tool shop; it was purchased yet again by Bill Hults in 2013 and in 2015 was cleaned out of many of the plant's valuable metals. According to detroiturbex.com, “Though Hults publicly claimed he was planning on refurbishing and reopening the plant within six months, workers instead stripped the buildings of all valuable metals, including copper wiring and the large overhead gantry cranes in the main stamping plant.”

It had been up for sale since 2015, but was finally demolished in 2021.

The gallery below show some creepy inside shots, and an upstairs area where there are literally THOUSANDS of old sports trading cards, littered all over the floor, some in wrappers, others heaped in mounds, sheets of cards that were uncut....thousands and thousand of sports cards! I wonder who wound up taking them all? Or were they buried underground when the plant was torn down? I wonder how much they are worth now?

Abandoned Cadillac Stamping Plant, Detroit

