A Genesee County murder case will be in the national spotlight at the end of this month. ABC's 20/20 will highlight the case of Jason Harris who laced his wife's cereal with a lethal dose of heroin.

The 'Twist' Likely to be Highlighted in the Show

The episode will air on Thursday, July 28, as the fourth in a four-part 20/20 special titled 'The Fatal Flaw.' Christy Harris' death was initially considered to be from an accidental dose of heroin, but her frozen breast milk - which contained no trace of illegal drugs - proved that the mother of two had no history of drug use.

Although the exact angle to be taken by the show is unknown, the breast milk evidence - considered bombshell evidence introduced at the eleventh hour - is likely to be something the show focuses on.

Christy Harris Murdered in 2014

Harris faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison after he was convicted in November of last year of murdering his wife Christina. Christina (Christy) Harris was found dead in the couple's home in September of 2014.

Prosecutor Weighs in

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton tells Mlive that he hopes viewers will remember that Christy Harris' murder is a real case that had real-life implications for many people.

“While it may make for intriguing television, let’s not forget that there is a real victim here, a loving mother who left behind her children and grieving parents, siblings, and many others who love her and miss her every day.”

'The Final Flaw' airs this Thursday at 10 pm locally on ABC-12.

Dangerous Documentaries: Check Out These Binge-Worthy Shows That Focus on Michigan Murderers Looking for something to binge? We've assembled a list of 15 documentaries that focus on some of Michigan's worst human beings - Murderers.

Even Michigan's beautiful north is safe from crime, as two of the cases spotlight cases from the Upper Peninsula.

Three women, including one from Flint make the list, along with two former police officers.

Some of the videos below are also available on Peacock and Hulu.

Eight Michigan Men Whose Convictions Have Been Overturned Thanks to the Innocence Project Since it was founded in 1992, the Innocence Project has worked to exonerate hundreds of people who have been erroneously convicted.

We're spotlighting five cases in which five Michigan residents were convicted and eventually released thanks in part to the Michigan Innocence Project.