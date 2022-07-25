7 Unique Michigan Museums You Should Visit At Least Once

Gone are the days when a trip to the museum equates to a "boring" four hours of wandering around looking at classical paintings and sculptures.

Sure, as adults, we can appreciate the incredible talent it takes to create masterpieces like the Mona Lisa. But, it feels safe to assume that many of us (millennials and older) were perhaps dragged to a museum as part of a class trip and, therefore, were under the impression that museums weren't that fun.

However, that's not the case in Michigan.

Michigan is home to a number of incredibly unique museums that are educational, historical, and just plain entertaining. Here are at least 7:

1. Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum

Is this a museum mainly targeted toward kids so they can feel excited about the world of STEAM? Yes. Will you, as an adult taking your child to the museum, also have a blast? Definitely. The exhibits at the Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum are just that. Hands-on. Their exhibits feature everything from a Preschool Gallery which is perfect for the little ones to a STEAM Gallery that offers interactive, mechanical exhibits. Learn more on their website or Facebook page.

2. Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park

Located in Grand Rapids, the Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park is huge. Be prepared to walk a few miles while perusing the numerous, unique sculptures throughout the park. There's also the Lena Meijer Children's Garden which offers a smaller area for the kids to explore. While the sculptures throughout the park are hands-off, the Children's Garden encourages kids to be interactive with the Rock Quarry, Kid-Sense Garden, and more. Learn more about Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park in its entirety on their website.

3. American Museum of Magic

The American Museum of Magic, in Marshall, has been operating since 1978. According to their website, the museum's collection is the largest collection of magic that's open to the public. That includes thousands of artifacts related to magicians like Houdini, Thurston, and more. It apparently has also been described as the "Smithsonian of American magic." Learn more about ticket prices and more on their website or follow their Facebook page for special events like live magic performances that take place every Saturday.

4. Motown Museum

If you're a fan of music history, or just music in general, a visit to the Motown Museum in Detroit should be on your list. The museum has been visited by musical artists and political figures alike. That includes Beyonce and Michelle Obama. Currently, they are closed to the public due to a highly anticipated expansion project. However, according to their website, they plan to reopen in August of this year (2022). In the meantime, those who would like to visit are encouraged to follow along on social media as the Motown Museum is aiming to celebrate Motown virtually every week. Find more information about the museum, their expansion, and more on their website or Facebook page.

5. Air Zoo Aerospace & Science Museum

The Air Zoo has been open in the Portage area for 40 years. There are exhibits and activities for the kids but, as a childless adult who visited the Air Zoo, I can assure you that I also had a blast. The number of planes on display cover decades of history. Plus, you get an up-close look at aircraft that you probably would never have the opportunity to see otherwise. There's also a restoration bay where you can catch a glimpse of how these historic planes are restored. Their museum exhibits barely scratch the surface of what the Air Zoo has to offer. See a list of their activities, upcoming special events, and more on their website.

6. Marvin's Marvelous Mechanical Museum

This museum may be more of an arcade but, what a way to celebrate the history of arcade games. Marvin's Marvelous Mechanical Museum is probably the most unique on this list. The space is filled with old arcade games, new arcade games, mechanical machines that tell your future and test your fears, RC planes "flying" around the room, and a lot more. You can get an inside look below:

Entrance to this museum is always free but, it will cost you some quarters to play the games. See more on their website and Facebook page.

7. Kid Famous Selfie Museum

The Kid Famous Selfie Museum and Event Center is newly opened in the Westland area and is designed to make every kid the center of attention. Yes, adults are welcome, too. The museum has 27 exhibits that are hands-on and interactive. Some of which create optical illusions as seen in the picture above. Kid Famous also offers karaoke parties, private event spaces, and more. Find all of their information on their website or Facebook page.

That's just 7 of a long list of unique museums around the state of Michigan. See even more at hourdetroit.com and mymichiganbeach.com.

