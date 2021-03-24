AG Dana Nessel Proves She Is Politically Motivated In Her Last Press Release

Many American-loving people are very concerned about Dana Nessel, Michigan’s most activist Attorney General in my lifetime, attacks against people that disagree with her. If she was not working for the State of Michigan in the capacity she does her attacks against people who think differently then she would be considered her opinion.

The problem is she is the Attorney General of the state of Michigan and she is using the full powers of that office to attack the little people of Michigan and protect her client, Governor Whitmer and others who agree with her.

Fox 17 West Michigan reported the following statement made on Monday by AG Nessel issued:

Marlena Pavlos-Hackney had countless opportunities to comply with even the most basic health and safety protocols to protect her community from the spread of Covid. She defied her local health department and the court at every turn, instead choosing to taunt health inspectors, law enforcement and the courts at every turn- going on Tucker Carlson and setting up a lucrative Go Fund Me account instead of making even the slightest effort to protect her customers, her workers and community. She is no martyr and no hero. One cannot repeat the mantra of "Law & Order" and support the activities of Ms Pavlos-Hackney. But if you cheered Donald Trump when he bragged about the many ways he avoided military service while others complied with their legal obligations, it's no wonder you revere this woman. Making personal sacrifice for the greater good of our state and nation was once considered admirable. Not anymore.

Out of nowhere, you cannot even say out of leftfield on this one perhaps from outer space she states:

“But if you cheered Donald Trump when he bragged about the many ways he avoided military service while others complied with their legal obligations, it's no wonder you revere this woman.”

What does that statement have to do with her jailing a woman for running a business in which they took her license away?

Why did she have to put her in jail?

Why not just go down and padlock the doors of her restaurant?

Because she wanted the “perp” walk for others to see her power and what she will do to you if you disobey her or her client Governor Whitmer that is why.

I contacted a lawyer who told me they have never heard of a person being put in jail for running a business after the state took their license away. He said they just go and padlock the business and put their signs up so the owner cannot legally get back in.

She is obviously driven by political motivations and one big power trip.

Could this be grounds for her to be removed from office?

