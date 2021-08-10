Work to Restore the Iconic Albion Coca-Cola Mural is Done!

It took years to bring to fruition but all that hard work has paid off. Check out before, during, and after photos of this beautiful restoration.

The effort to restore this historical mural began in 2018. It took many fundraisers and grants to come up with the estimated $50,000 to cover the costs. The results speak for themselves. This eye-catching mural is a beauty and transforms the look of Albion's downtown.

The project took about two and a half weeks to complete. The mural was originally believed to have taken shape in downtown Albion sometime around 1922. But archivists with the Coca-Cola Company were able to pinpoint its origins closer to 1908 to 1912. The style of the 'C' helped narrow down the timeframe. The size of the mural is rare for Coca-Cola and at 36’ x 40’, it's possibly the largest Coke mural of its kind in the world.

Even the Coca-Cola company wanted to aid in the restoration. When word of the effort reached Coca-Cola headquarters the company donated toward the effort.

Keep scrolling to see photos taken before, during, and after the restoration.

Coca-Cola has stood the test of time. Other brands were not as lucky.