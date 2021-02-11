When Alex Trebek passed away last November following a battle with pancreatic cancer, he left behind a large wardrobe of clothes he used to wear on camera as the host of Jeopardy! Thankfully, his suits and shirts weren’t thrown away — the whole collection was donated to an organization that, according to their website, tries to “break the cycles of homelessness, incarceration, and recidivism by providing holistic services, housing, and work opportunities.”

It’s called The Doe Fund and they have an incredible post on their Instagram account showing some of the clothes that were donated. According to Deadline, the donation was made at the suggestion of Trebek’s son Matthew. The clothing will be given to members of the group’s “Ready, Willing and Able” program, which helps line up applicants with job interviews.

On Instagram, The Doe Fund wrote they “have been so floored by the Trebek family's incredible generosity. We also understand the hardship they're overcoming; just two weeks ago, we lost our founder and longtime president to cancer. This support is crucial to the men we serve, whom we provide the career training and work experience necessary to find steady employment but are too often in need of professional attire.”

The donation to The Doe Fund included 14 suits, 58 dress suits, and 300 neckties Trebek wore. If you want to read more about the Doe Fund, check out their official website. A new permanent host for Jeopardy! hasn’t been named yet; this season is being hosted by a rotating cast of guest hosts including Ken Jennings, Aaron Rodgers, and Mayim Bialik.