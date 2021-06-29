How Does That Theme Song Go Again?

I just wanted to get that "earworm" stuck in your head. Some fun facts about the Jeopardy! Theme song. It's actually got a name. It's called "Think" and has a very interesting story.

The music was not originally written for Jeopardy! In fact, Griffin wrote the 30-second jingle in 1963 to help his five-year-old son Tony fall asleep. He called it "A Time for Tony" and he told the New York Times that he wrote it in less than a minute. (CBC)

The iconic game show with the ultra recognizable theme song also has a certain fondness for the mitten state. Especially when it comes to Final Jeopardy!.

Get our free mobile app

We've done all the hard work for you and amassed a list of every Final Jeopardy! Round question about Michigan.

Ready to put that big brain of yours to work? Let's get to it.

There's a ton of geography, Great Lakes, Upper Peninsula, General Motors, and Gerald R. Ford questions in there.

Peep out the gallery below and let us know how you did answering these Michigan Final Jeopardy! questions.

Please remember to phrase your answers in the form of a question.

One more fun tidbit about the Jeopardy! Theme song.

More than 8,000 episodes of Jeopardy! have aired, with daily reruns on multiple networks and a worldwide following thanks to regional adaptations of the show in several countries. Each time that theme song is played, Griffin's estate gets royalties. (He died in 2007.) "That little 30 seconds has made me a fortune, millions," he told the New York Times in 2005. "Probably close to $70-80 million." Since then, that figure is estimated to have surpassed $100 million. (CBC)

Every Time the Final Jeopardy! Round Question Was About Michigan Our state has been well represented on Jeopardy! over the years with over 800 regular Jeopardy! questions featuring Michigan.

In addition to all of those, there have been 14 final Jeopardy! round questions related to the state of Michigan, and we've got them all listed for you below.

LOOK: Here are the 25 best places to live in Michigan Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in Michigan using data from Niche . Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com

On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.