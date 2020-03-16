All Restaurants and Bars in Michigan Will Be Closed at 3PM Today

(UPDATE 3/16/20 11:34PM) Executive order closes restaurants, bars, gyms and many more facilities in Michigan today.

According to a press release from Governor Gretchen Whitmer's office,

Under Executive Order 2020-9, effective Monday, March 16 at 3:00pm, the following places of public accommodation will be closed; restaurants, cafes, coffee houses, bars, taverns, brewpubs, distilleries, clubs, movie theaters, indoor and outdoor performance venues, gymnasiums, fitness centers, recreation centers, indoor sports facilities, indoor exercise facilities, exercise studios, spas, and casinos.

This order will be in place from 3 PM today (March 16th, 2020) until March 30th at 11:59 PM.

The executive order does NOT prohibit drive thru, delivery, window or walk up service for food and beverage.

We should learn more as Governor Gretchen Whitmer is planning on holding a press conference later today to give us another update.

You can get the latest Covid-19 news at anytime by clicking here.