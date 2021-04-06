All-Star Game Moved To Denver; Here’s 5 Reasons For Detroit

Major League Baseball decided late Friday that it was moving it's summer classic, the annual All-Star game out of Atlanta, due to voting laws that have been put into place by Georgia's legislature and governor. This post is not a debate about that. If you're looking for that, there's plenty of places you can debate that issue.

This post is about the decision to move the game to Denver this year. Why not Detroit instead? What has Denver got, other than big mountains, that we don't have?

I sat down and came up with five good reasons it should've been moved to Detroit.

Colorado's got pot, we've got pot. It's a wash. Colorado's got casinos. We've got big casinos in downtown Detroit. Another wash. Greektown. (And if you need more, the Coney Island hot dog restaurants.) Tradition. If you're talking Tigers, there are statues and plaques for the six greatest Tigers all over Comerica Park. The Tigers are a charter American League team, and the only one still playing under its original name (you can look it up.) The Colorado Rockies have been around less than 30 years. Negro Leagues tradition. Okay, here, cities like Kansas City (the Monarchs) and Pittsburgh (the Crawfords) have a better argument, but the Detroit Stars had a good run through the Twenties until the Great Depression took hold in the early 1930's. The team had one of finest players ever, Hall of Famer Turkey Stearnes. They also had Ted "Double Duty" Radcliffe. Why "Double Duty"? He was a pitcher and a catcher. Current Angels star Shohei Ohtani has nothing on Double Duty.

Get our free mobile app

Detroit Tigers Hall of Famer Al Kaline 1934-2020