18-Year-Old Girl Missing From Lansing May Be in Kalamazoo

Lansing Police are searching for a missing 18-year-old who is believed to have traveled to Kalamazoo.

Officers with the Lansing Police Department are asking for the public's help locating a missing 18-year-old. Allanah Havenaar was last seen by her family on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

Allanah's family members say they believe she is Kalamazoo. Her family says it appears she has been active on her social media accounts but has not disclosed where she is or reached out to her family.

Allanah is described as an 18-year-old light-complected female, standing 5 feet and 4 inches tall, weighing approximately 120 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts or disappearance is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600 or Detective Jennifer Pung at 517-483-4819.

