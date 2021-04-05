Allegan Restaurant Will Be Forced To Close Unless Miracle Happens

An Allegan restaurant open less than a year may be forced to close by the end of the month.

Opening a restaurant during a pandemic might be one of the more difficult roads to travel. Many restaurants have already been forced to permanently shutter and many others have been teetering dangerously close to the same abyss.

Over the weekend, Grill 89 made a heartbreaking declaration on its social media page stating that the owners have been forced to cut back on hours of operation due to a lack of employees and a lack of business. Most startling though is the admission that the business will be forced to permanently close its doors unless there is a miracle.

Allegan's Grill 89 has a pretty extensive menu. Appetizers, soups, salads, hand help sandwiches, chicken dinners, specialty pizzas, and more. There are regular updates on the Grill 89 social media page with daily specials. It didn't take long for word to spread when the new owners took over the former Blimpie's Subs location with plenty of good reviews.

For many, owning and operating their own business is a life-long dream. It takes a lot of money and a lot of hard work to achieve a goal like this. If unsuccessful, the losses can leave the business owners with a lifetime of debt.

According to the National Restaurant Association, there were 447,200 Restaurant and food service jobs in Michigan in 2019. That accounts for 10% of employment in the State of Michigan. If we each replaced one meal with a meal from a locally owned restaurant each week, it might be possible to save some of these restaurants that make our communities unique.