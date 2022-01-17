TV Chef Alton Brown Brings “Beyond The Eats” To Grand Rapids

He's a television personality, food show presenter, chef, author, actor, cinematographer, and musician. He is the creator and host of the Food Network television show Good Eats that ran for 14 seasons, host of the miniseries Feasting on Asphalt and Feasting on Waves, and host and main commentator on Iron Chef America and Cutthroat Kitchen. Now, Alton Brown is bringing his "Beyond The Eats" To Grand Rapids.

Does Alton Brown scare you with his science? He's one of the world's greatest chefs and food critics. He has created a new form of entertainment, a live culinary variety show. It's called "Beyond the Eats."

The live culinary variety show – with his “Edible Inevitable Tour” and “Eat Your Science,” has played in over 200 cities with more than 350,000 fans in attendance.

Brown says fans can expect,

"more cooking, more comedy, more music, and more potentially dangerous science stuff."

This is an interactive show at Devos Performance Hall on March 22 at 7:30 pm . Tickets can be purchased here. As official local health guidelines evolve regarding COVID-19 safety protocols, the venue may shift seating configurations.

He warns,

“Prepare for an evening unlike any other and if I call for volunteers… think twice.”

Brown has a knack for mixing science, music, and food into two hours of pure entertainment. “Plus, you’ll see things I’ve never been allowed to do on TV."

There is a VIP experience available. Fans who purchase the VIP Experience will be invited to attend an intimate Q& session. Also, VIPs will be given first access to purchase tour merchandise and will receive a VIP laminate when they enter the theatre. VIP Experience is limited to 100 people.