How ironic that the world's largest online retailer is now entertaining the idea of opening a physical location in West Michigan! This idea is not something new to Amazon as they now operate seven different types of physical stores including bookstores, grocery stores, and even their cashierless Amazon Go convenience stores. Although this will not be the first physical Amazon store in Michigan, it will be the first one in our neck of the woods.

Despite the numerous distribution and fulfillment centers Amazon operates in the area, currently there is only one physical store located in Troy, MI and it appears the upcoming location in Grand Rapids will operate similarly. Records show Amazon was granted permits to construct an Amazon 4-Star general store at the Woodland Mall on 28th Street.

According to Amazon, their 4-Star stores are designed to carry, "a highly curated selection of products from the top categories across amazon.com including devices, consumer electronics, toys, games, books, kitchen, home, and more." The idea behind the store's name is that all the products the stores carry are rated 4-stars or above on Amazon.com.

In recent years Amazon has made it easier and faster to receive your online purchases with Same Day and 2 Day shipping (still waiting on that drone delivery we were promised) but what's special about these new physical stores is that you're able to test drive devices and products before you buy them. Though the stores will be open to all customers if you subscribe to Amazon Prime you can use your membership in-store to receive the same lower price you'd pay online.

There's no word on when the new Amazon 4-Star location plans to open, but sources say it will be located near the Bath & Body Works in the Woodland Mall.