FDA-Approved COVID Test Available on Amazon

It's official, you can now purchase an FDA-approved COVID-19 test on Amazon marketplace.

The DxTerity COVID-19 Saliva at-Home Collection Kit is a non-invasive test. This means you don't have to cram a super long cotton swab up your nose which is nice. It's also really convenient because you can take the test in the comfort of your own home and avoid long lines for testing.

The test can be used whether you're symptomatic or asymptomatic and only requires a small amount of saliva.

It does come with a hefty price of $110 but that also includes prepaid express return shipping and laboratory PCR testing. There's also an option to buy 10 tests for $1,000. Results are available within 24 to 72 hours of sample receipt at the laboratory, according to the listing on Amazon.

I've already noticed people complaining that the test isn't free. Look, if you want to go to a health clinic, pharmacy or whatever, the test is free. If you want to take the COVID test in the comfort of your own home, you'll have to pay for it. It's really as simple as that.

Amazon isn't the only place to get an at-home test, you can also purchase them at Sam's Club (online) for the cost of $109 - $134. Those same tests are also available at Walmart (online) but the reviews are awful.