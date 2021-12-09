Mackinac Island Will Be Featured on Amazon Series About Extreme Deliveries
Michigan's Mackinac Island will soon become the feature of an interesting Amazon series that focuses on "extreme deliveries."
Delivering packages for Amazon seems like it would be a very stressful job. You're always in a huge rush, you have to deal with rude and disrespectful customers, and some delivery destinations are downright hard to get to. Not to mention, they have to make these deliveries regardless of the weather conditions.
According to Up North Live, more than 600 packages arrive each day to Mackinac Island during the holiday season. That's 600 packages every single day, that's insane. For these Amazon workers, it's not as simple as pulling into a driveway and putting a package on a customer's front porch. If you're delivering to the island, you're doing it by means of roadways, bridges, ferries, and horse-drawn carriages.
There isn't a lot of information on the segment that was filmed or when it will become available to watch but I would imagine it'll be available soon on YouTube or on their website where they feature specialty segments like this.
Amazon also made a $25,000 donation to support Mackinac Island's community services during the cold winter months. Also because they were, “inspired by the small town’s overwhelming seasonal spirit.”
Amazon truly delivers all over the world and some of those are considered "extreme deliveries." Watch the video below, for example, you'll see how deliveries are made in the Himalayas. Not an easy task.