Another Wave Of Flu Hits SW Michigan

Lots of politicians these days are talking about coronavirus. More doctors and hospital administrators are talking about the flu. Michigan school districts and many businesses were hit hard with flu-related absences about a month ago. In the case of schools, both staff and students were affected. The Kalamazoo area is being hit hard again. A member of Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners reports about 10 percent of the county’s employees spread throughout all departments were absent from work yesterday. It’s been building for a few days.

Climax-Scotts Community Schools, a small rural district in the southwest corner of Kalamazoo County has closed again today after also closing yesterday. Superintendent Doug Newington tells us it’s a combination of a large number of students and staff out with the flu that is prompting the closing decision. At least one other Michigan school district closed this week because of the flu. Consider the plight of the Rogers City district about 60 miles southeast of the Mackinac Bridge along Lake Huron. No snow days there yet this year, but four separate flu-related closings this season. The latest was earlier this week.

Health advisors continue to point out the flu is widespread and moves across population centers in waves. It is not too late to get a flu shot. Nearly every county health department in Michigan still offers flu shots, along with most general medical practitioners, and even some retail outlets. Most predictions are for the flu to stick with us this year, potentially well into May.