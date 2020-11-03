Drive-Thru Flu Shot Clinic in Vicksburg

Going through a drive-thru is so convenient. Over the last forty years, we've figured out how to bank, pick up dinner, and even VOTE from the comfort of our vehicles. It really does seem the American way. So why shouldn't getting a flu shot be just as easy as picking up your morning coffee?

Vicksburg Community Schools, the Family Health Center, and the Kalamazoo County Health Department have combined forces to bring you Drive-Thru Flu Shots, Thursday, November 5th from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm at the Vicksburg Administration Building (301 s. Kalamazoo Ave). Each shot is just $20 for persons six months or older, and no appointment is needed.

The upcoming 2020 flu season is being referred to as "perilous", and even though we are still mid-pandemic dealing with the novel coronavirus, we can't let our guards down, especially if we are around people in vulnerable age groups or friends or family who are immunocompromised. For one thing, early detection of COVID-19 is proving to be one of the best indications of how well one responds to treatment. It will save time if you can rule out the flu when symptoms occur. And second, a weakened immune system from having just fought the flu makes for a harder time fighting off COVID. We're projecting that we're halfway through the outbreak right now, and flu season is just starting. Let's work together to make this the healthiest season we can.