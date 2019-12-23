Armed Robbery In Kalamazoo Leaves Victim Hospitalized

A woman was hospitalized from injuries sustained during an armed robbery that occurred while the the victim was walking in Kalamazoo. The suspect remains at large.

On Saturday December 21, at approximately 9:15 p.m., an armed robbery occurred in the 1100 block of Oak Street in Kalamazoo. The victim was walking in the area when she was approached by the suspect. The suspect struck the victim in the head and face with the butt of the handgun causing injury. The suspect then fled with the victim’s purse, running south on Oak Street. Law enforcement officers attempted to track the suspect using a police K-9 but were unsuccessful.

The suspect was described as a black male, 5 feet 6 inches -5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing approximately 150 pounds with a line of hair along the chin. He was wearing black pants and a grey jacket armed with a dark semi-automatic handgun.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with injuries sustained from being struck with the bottom of the gun.

Anyone with information about this incident or suspect is asked to contact Kalamazoo Public Safety at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.