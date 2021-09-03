Boaters Rescued From Capsized Boat In Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo Public Safety rescued three people who fell from a capsized boat in Lake Hill n’ Brook, late Thursday evening.

Officers responded to the 4100-block of Katydid Lane on a call of boaters in the water and unable to make it to shore. Upon arriving at the scene, rescuers were hampered by darkness due to the lack of ambient light.

Local residents assisted in finding the victims, who were about 75 feet from the shoreline. They were found, clinging to a downed tree, and rescuers were able to throw a rope and flotation device and tow them to the shore, with no injuries.

As a result of the situation, Kalamazoo Public Safety would like to remind and encourage any person engaged in activities in a boat to wear a properly fitted flotation device.