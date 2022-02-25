Colon Man Robbed After Arranging to Meet Woman in Battle Creek

A man was assaulted and robbed at gunpoint after attempting to meet an unknown female he met online.

Meeting someone you've only known online can be very dangerous. For a Colon, Michigan man it's a lesson learned too late. Thankfully he is alive to talk about it.

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office says it is investigating an armed robbery that took place in the 100 block of Sharon Avenue in Pennfield Township on Monday, February 21, 2022.

A 26-year-old Colon man told deputies that he was at the location to meet a woman he had only known online. The man says he arrived at the agreed-upon location and waited for the female. An unknown male wearing dark clothing and a mask approached and immediately entered the vehicle.

The suspect presented a handgun and struck the victim in the face with the gun. The victim was then forced to drive the suspect to a bank in Bedford Township and was told to withdraw money from an ATM.

The vehicle was then stolen by the suspect who fled the scene. The victim walked to a nearby convenience store to call 911 and was later treated for injuries at Battle Creek's Bronson Hospital.

The suspect remains at large and the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office said in a release the incident remains under investigation.

