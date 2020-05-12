Art Van Furniture Could be Returning Under a New Name
A Dallas company is buying up 27 former Art Van stores and may be selling furniture again soon- but will they be having a sale?
The news was shocking in March when we found out that Art Van was declaring bankruptcy and liquidating all assets. Then, there was the chaos of closing and difficulties fulfilling orders, deliveries as promised, and the question of warranties. By my count, we have missed at least a dozen Art Van sales opportunities:
- Daylight Saving Time sale
- St. Patrick's Day sale
- Stay Home, Stay Safe sale
- April Fool's Day sale
- Maundy Thursday sale
- extended Stay Home Stay Safe sale
- Thomas Jefferson's birthday sale
- Easter Sunday sale
- Arbor Day sale
- virtual Kentucky Derby day sale
- Cinco de Mayo sale
- return of the Stay Home Stay Safe sale
There may be new hope. CrainsDetroit reports a Dallas-based investment company is seeking credit approval to buy 27 former Art Van stores, 17 or which are in Michigan.
So, hang on, my friends, we may yet see a zero-percent financing, no money down, no credit check, we'll pay your sales tax, 18-hour extended quarantine sale for the triumphant return of Art Van.