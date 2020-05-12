Art Van Furniture Could be Returning Under a New Name

A Dallas company is buying up 27 former Art Van stores and may be selling furniture again soon- but will they be having a sale?

The news was shocking in March when we found out that Art Van was declaring bankruptcy and liquidating all assets. Then, there was the chaos of closing and difficulties fulfilling orders, deliveries as promised, and the question of warranties. By my count, we have missed at least a dozen Art Van sales opportunities:

Daylight Saving Time sale

St. Patrick's Day sale

Stay Home, Stay Safe sale

April Fool's Day sale

Maundy Thursday sale

extended Stay Home Stay Safe sale

Thomas Jefferson's birthday sale

Easter Sunday sale

Arbor Day sale

virtual Kentucky Derby day sale

Cinco de Mayo sale

return of the Stay Home Stay Safe sale

There may be new hope. CrainsDetroit reports a Dallas-based investment company is seeking credit approval to buy 27 former Art Van stores, 17 or which are in Michigan.

While it's unclear from the court records what US Realty plans to do with the Art Van locations, it recently posted a picture on Facebook that appears to be advertising Loves Furniture — US Realty's CEO is Jeff Love — alongside the words "coming soon." This could indicate US Realty intends to reopen the Art Van stores as Love Furniture stores. -CrainsDetroit

So, hang on, my friends, we may yet see a zero-percent financing, no money down, no credit check, we'll pay your sales tax, 18-hour extended quarantine sale for the triumphant return of Art Van.