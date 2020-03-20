We Knew It Was Coming But Not Like This: Art Van Update

Metro Detroit based furniture retailing giant Art Van is suspending all sales for its liquidation sale. The company is blaming the issues surrounding the impact of COVID-19. The company has posted a statement to the public on the home page of its website saying in part, "Due to the unprecedented circumstances related to COVID-19, and consistent with guidance issued by federal, state and local public health authorities, we have made the difficult decision to suspend all sales operations in all of our stores." The decision by Art Van executives to begin closing stores with a big liquidation sale early this month was met with some wild crowds and loud complaints. The company says customers will be able to complete pickup at stores through Sunday. But the government’s health recommendations surrounding COVID-19 means Art Van employees may not be able to do as much to help customers as before the virus scare.

The company statement indicates Art Van executives are aware that some customers still have questions about furniture orders and potential refunds. The company says its employees will be working to finalize and document details so they can be communicated as soon as possible. Art Van filed for bankruptcy protection earlier in the month, just a couple of days after it announced the liquidation sale. The original family owners sold Art Van to a private equity firm in 2017.