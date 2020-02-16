Art Van Issues Statement Regarding Financial Future

Art Van store on Mall Drive in Portage. (Google Street View)

After reports in Crain's Detroit Business late last week that Art Van management was considering several options including bankruptcy, liquidation or a possible sale to its founding family, a spokesperson for Art Van issued a statement, according to WJRT-TV in Flint,

"We are actively exploring a variety of options with our creditors, investors and landlords--- to ensure Art Van can continue serving our guests and our communities. It is premature at this time-- to comment further--- as no final decisions have been made. In the meantime-- our stores are open, and it is business as usual."

Private equity firm Thomas H. Lee Partners of Boston bought the Warren-based company in 2017, and in the past few years has seen a change in key executives. According to a wikipedia profile, Art Van has 200 stores, mostly Art Van furniture /Pure Sleep bedding stores, across the Midwest in Michigan, Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, and Missouri and a e-commerce website.

 

 

Filed Under: Art Van
Categories: Articles, News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top