As Budget Cut Looms, Pure Michigan Pushes Its Importance

Even as Governor Gretchen Whitmer's budget ax looms over its mere existence, the people behind state's Pure Michigan campaign are touting robust results from the past year's efforts.

A report released (February 20th) at the 2020 Pure Michigan Governor’s Conference on Tourism provides insights into how new strategies and tactics are helping to deliver a positive economic impact in the state. - Michigan.org press release

Travel Michigan, part of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, claims in 2019, approximately 5.8 million visits were made to Michigan from outside of the state as a result of exposure to the Pure Michigan warm weather and fall campaigns. These visitors spent $2.3 billion in communities and local businesses across the state, slightly down from $2.4 billion last year.

Additionally, the report found that awareness and recall of the Pure Michigan ads were high, especially with television ads. Michigan is perceived as excelling as an outdoor destination, particularly for water-based recreation and is considered especially attractive for its outdoor scenery and fall colors. The report also showed that Michigan is perceived as having excellent culinary experiences, vineyards, breweries, night life, and urban experiences – many activities that have been highlighted through campaign efforts in recent years. - Michigan.org press release

Dave Lorenz, Vice President of Travel Michigan says “these numbers show that advertising – and our related efforts in public relations including our own social and digital channels – continues to drive travel and the Pure Michigan campaign continues to drive economic growth, supporting statewide economic development efforts to showcase Michigan as a great place to live, work and play.”