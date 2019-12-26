Barry County Couple Reported As Missing

UPDATE 12/26/19 12:30 P.M: Found! The Boulter's have been located and are safe.

Barry County Sheriff’s Deputies are asking for your help to locate a missing elderly couple from Orangeville Township. James and Dora Boulter have been missing since Christmas Eve. They were last week during a visit to a friend’s residence. There’s been no sign of them, or contact from them, since about 10:30 Christmas Eve.

They were last seen driving a yellow Jeep renegade with Michigan license plate 8MB J29

Photo courtesy: Barry County Sheriff's Department

If you have any information, contact the Barry County Sheriff’s Office at (269) 948-4801 or Barry County Central Dispatch at (269) 948-4800.