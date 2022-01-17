Battle Creek’s W.K. Kellogg Foundation Hosts Annual ‘National Day of Racial Healing’

The W.K. Kellogg Foundation to host a virtual 'National Day of Racial Healing' event on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

The National Day of Racial Healing has been celebrated every year, the day following Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday. It's a day that gives us the opportunity to bring all people together from every racial and socio-economic background to make the world a more equitable place.

2022 will mark the 6th annual 'National Day of Racial Healing' with the W.K. Kellogg Foundation. This year, it will be held virtually.

On Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, the event will feature leading advocates, artists, and influencers engaging in important discussions about racial equity and healing with a timely call to action for positive change.

America’s reckoning with race, racism, and the current state of awareness of the inequitable systems that have negatively impacted communities of color is long overdue. We are in a moment of opportunity to heal from the wounds of systemic racism and repair the chasm in our national fabric that can be felt at the community level, even impacting families and individual relationships. Healing is at the heart of racial equity. - La June Montgomery Tabron, President, and CEO of the W.K.K.F.

The event will run for about 1 hour and 15 minutes and will include panel discussions and conversations with actress Julissa Calderon, author & activist Heather McGhee, Detroit’s Director of Arts and Culture Rochelle Riley, and more. The event will be hosted by Soledad O’Brien, broadcast journalist & founder of Soledad O’Brien Productions, and include performances by Grammy Award-winning artist John Legend, poet Reyes, Supaman, and the Ndlovu Youth Choir.

The W.K. Kellogg Foundation was founded in 1930 as an independent, private foundation by breakfast cereal innovator and entrepreneur Will Keith Kellogg, the Kellogg Foundation is among the largest philanthropic foundations in the United States. Guided by the belief that all children should have an equal opportunity to thrive, W.K.K.F. works with communities to create conditions for vulnerable children so they can realize their full potential in school, work, and life.