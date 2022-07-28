Battle Creek Firefighters Conduct Another Heroic Rescue

Once again, Battle Creek firefighters performed a heroic rescue, saving another homeowner from a burning home.

At around 10:15 a.m., Wednesday morning, crews received an alarm alerting them of a woman trapped in her burning home in the 100-block of Pleasant Avenue. When they arrived on the scene, smoke was seen coming from the front of the home.

It was just last Sunday when the crew from Engine 2 had entered the blazing home of a woman, who was trapped in her second-floor bedroom. And now the same crew members were risking their lives, once again, by entering the smoke-filled residence of another woman, who was trapped in her kitchen and unable to escape the rapidly growing fire. The unresponsive victim was found lying on the kitchen floor and rescued by the crew members. Her faithful dog was also discovered, but resuscitation efforts failed and the pet died.

The woman was transported to the hospital, as firefighters continued to secure the utilities and fight the fire, limiting the blaze to the living room and kitchen. The condition of the woman is unknown and the cause of the fire is under investigation by the Fire Marshall.