Battle Creek Man Admits To Murder

Micha? Chodyra

19 year old Drequan Scott of Battle Creek was facing trial in Calhoun County Circuit Court for murder. Instead of proceeding with the trial, Scott admitted to the murder of 58 year old Howard Gillett. Scott is now looking at spending up to 40 years in prison, for second degree murder and a felony firearms charge. His plea agreement came with the approval of the County Prosecutor’s office, and acceptance by Circuit Court Judge John Hallacy.

Gillett’s body was discovered by Battle Creek firefighters who had been called to his home on Graves Street last January 1st. The Battle Creek Enquirer reports, investigators believe Gillette had been killed at least 24 hours prior. Scott was arrested a couple days after the fire. Police thought robbery may have been the motive. Scott has claimed he was sexually harassed by Gillett.