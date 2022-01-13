Battle Creek Police Chief Jim Blocker has been named as one of three candidates to fill a vacancy at the Grand Rapids Police Department.

According to WWMT, Blocker is joining two other candidates including retired Milwaukee Police Inspector Jutiki Jackson and Chicago Police Commander Eric Winstrom.

“These finalists have proven senior executive law enforcement experience and reflect the community’s desired qualities. They are outstanding leaders that have devoted their careers to keeping communities safe while demonstrating a commitment to collaboration, accountability, transparency, and building trust with the community.” - Grand Rapids City Manager Mark Washington in a statement to WWMT

A public event to meet the candidates is scheduled for the evening of January 19 at the 9th Floor City Commission Chambers at Grand Rapids City Hall. The event is scheduled to be streamed on the City of Grand Rapids Facebook page and also live on their YouTube channel. The candidates will provide comments and answer questions from the public.

Chief Blocker is currently the 18th chief of police for the Battle Creek Police Department and has served in the police department for 25 years in various positions. Those roles included being a patrol officer and a community police officer. He also was on the SWAT team and spent time as a Detective and executive officer before becoming Chief.

Chief Blocker also has a lot of military experience and is currently a Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Army as well as the Michigan Army National Guard. He is assigned as the 210th Military Police Battalion Commanding Officer.