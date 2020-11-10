Battle Creek Unlimited assumes ownership of McCamly Plaza Hotel following legal action and years of promises to renovate the property.

More than four years ago the news broke that Battle Creek’s McCamly Plaza Hotel would undergo a $3.5 million renovation in a process to convert it to a DoubleTree by Hilton hotel. Four years later, the community continued waiting for the owners to start the process. Two years ago, Battle Creek Unlimited (BCU) stepped up to try and move the process along, with a $3.5 million loan, underwritten by the Direct Investment Fund (DIF). After the owners failed once again to start construction, BCU announced in January that legal action had begun to foreclose on the property.

Today Battle Creek Unlimited (BCU) announced that it has taken ownership of the McCamly Plaza Hotel as of November 3, 2020, via 50 Capital Ave Development

Corporation. BCU plans a complete renovation and rebranding of the iconic 239-room property located in downtown Battle Creek. The property opened in 1981 as the Stouffer Battle Creek Hotel. The building is adjacent to the Kellogg Arena, a 6,500-seat concert and event venue, and across the street from the world headquarters of the Kellogg Company.

Improvements will include new mechanical equipment, an exterior façade makeover, guest room renovations, and upgrades to the event space. BCU plans to bring two new internationally recognized hotel brands to Battle Creek and will contract with a hospitality management group to oversee day-to-day operations.

BCU President & CEO Joe Sobieralski stated,

We are eager to return this iconic property back to its glory with a complete refresh. Having a modern, well-run, and updated hotel in the heart of downtown is essential to the economic prosperity and continued revitalization of downtown Battle Creek. This will not be a quick reprogram. We have several months of planning, design, and financing ahead of us. Our goal is to have the property renovated, rebranded, and opened in early 2022.

Suburban Inns, a hotel a hospitality management company based in Hudsonville, has been retained by BCU to assist with rebranding and renovations. Suburban Inns is a second-generation family business founded in 1979 that designs, builds, owns, and operates eight hotels in three different markets in Michigan – Grand Rapids, Holland, and Midland. Their award-winning hotels offer excellent service and amenities from the three largest premium franchised brands – IHG, Marriott, and Hilton.

Peter Beukema, CEO of Suburban Inns, remarked,

We are excited to assist Battle Creek Unlimited to develop, rebrand, renovate, and position this property for future growth. The property has tremendous potential due to its unique size, location, and event space. I am confident that this property can be transformed into a showpiece that’s a regional draw for Battle Creek.

McCamly Place 1981 Historical Society of Battle Creek archives

McCamly Plaza 2019-Photo by Annie Kelley

Battle Creek Skyline-McCamly Plaza Hotel-TSM Photo