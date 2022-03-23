Michigan Chose Biden.  Biden Chose A Nominee For The Supreme Court Who Cannot Define The Term Woman

Will our country be in a lot of trouble if Katanji Brown Jackson, Biden's Supreme Court pick, is unable to or unwilling to define the word woman?

You better bet we will be. Everyone in this country should listen to the following conversation Senator Marsha Blackburn had with Judge Katanji Brown Jackson yesterday during a hearing concerning her nomination.

Senator Blackburn: "Can you provide a definition for the word ‘woman?’"

Katanji Brown Jackson: "Can I provide a definition? No..I can't."

Blackburn: "You can't?"

Jackson: "Not in this context, I'm not a biologist"

Blackburn: "Do you believe the meaning of the word woman is so unclear and controversial that you can't give me a definition?"

Jackson: "Senator, in my work as a judge, what I do is I address disputes. If there's a dispute about a definition, people make arguments, and I look at the law, and I decide," Jackson said.

Blackburn: "the fact that you can't give me a straight answer about something as fundamental as what a woman underscores the dangers of the kind of progressive education that we are hearing about…Just last week, an entire generation of young girls watched as our taxpayer-funded institutions permitted a biological man to compete [against] and beat a biological woman in the NCAA women's swimming championships”

Blackburn: "What message do you think this sends to girls?"

Jackson: "Senator, I'm not sure what message that sends. If you're asking me about the legal issues related to it, those are topics that are being hotly discussed, as you say, and could come to the Court, so I'm not able to" address them”

She was not asking you about the legal issue she was asking you "What message do you think this sends to girls?". How can you be a judge for 9 years and not know what is being asked of you?

Don't believe me, well here it is in video:

I would like to reiterate the following question and answer:

Senator Blackburn: "Can you provide a definition for the word ‘woman?’"

Katanji Brown Jackson: "Can I provide a definition? No..I can't."

Blackburn: "You can't?"

Jackson: "Not in this context, I'm not a biologist"

Ms. Jackson as a Harvard undergrad and Law School graduate you cannot define the word “woman” because you are not a “biologist”? That certainly does not say much for a Harvard degree, does it?

Someone so deep in their political ideology that they cannot define the word “woman” because they are not a “biologist” should not be within a mile of the United States Supreme Court let alone be one of the justices.

Do you want such an extreme political partisan on the U.S. Supreme Court?

I don’t!

A person with such an extreme political partisan ideology should not be a judge in any court.

What State Would You Breaking A Law In If You Were Standing In 3 States At Once? There is a spot where you can stand in Michigan, Ohio, and indiana