Democrat Supreme Court Justices Believe States Cannot Prosecute Illegal Aliens For Identity Theft

In today’s digital society what is the number one crime, most of us are worried about? Is it being: beat up, robbed, car theft, raped, murdered, no it is identity theft.

According to the 2019 Identity Fraud Study from Javelin Strategy & Research:

the number of people who were victims of identity fraud fell to 14.4 million in 2018, down from a record high of 16.7 million in 2017. However, identity fraud victims in 2018 bore a heavier financial burden: 3.3 million people were responsible for some of the liability of the fraud committed against them, nearly three times as many as in 2016. Moreover, these victims’ out-of-pocket fraud costs more than doubled from 2016 to 2018 to $1.7 billion

That being said why would the liberal United States Supreme Court Justices make it harder for the perpetrators of identity theft to be charged and eventually see their day in court in a timely matter. Because it has to do with illegal aliens. In the minds of the liberal justices, they can escape being charged with identity theft in the individual states but American citizens cannot.

Yesterday in a 5-4 decision the U.S. Supreme Court barely gave the states the right to prosecute illegal aliens for identity theft. Writing for the majority Justice Samuel Alito stated:

In the present cases, there is certainly no suggestion that the Kansas prosecutions frustrated any federal interests

The central question the U.S. Supreme Court Justices were deciding came from the Kansas v. Garcia case. The case was attempting to decide whether “state prosecutions were barred by a provision of federal immigration law that says any information submitted with federal work-authorization forms can’t be used for state law-enforcement purposes”.

In doing so the court reinstated convictions obtained by Kansas prosecutors against three restaurant workers for using other people’s Social Security numbers on forms given to their employers. Chief Justice John Roberts, Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, and Brett Kavanaugh all joined in the majority opinion.

Justice Stephen Breyer wrote for the Supreme Court’s liberal wing, and said that U.S. immigration law gave federal authorities the sole responsibility to police fraud committed to obtain eligibility to work when he wrote the law:

reserves to the federal government—and thus takes from the states—the power to prosecute people for misrepresenting material information in an effort to convince their employer that they are authorized to work in this country

Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Sonia Sotomayor, and Elena Kagan all joined him in believing that American citizens can be prosecuted for identity theft by the state but illegal aliens cannot.

Does this sound right or fair to you?

Do you want more liberal judges on any court let alone the U.S. Supreme court?

Be careful who you vote for President because they will choose the next U.S. Supreme court justice.

The Live with Renk show airs Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to noon, to let me know your thoughts call (269) 441-9595